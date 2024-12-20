NCB Cracks Down on Hybrid Ganja Smuggling Ring in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant seizure of narcotics, confiscating 13 kilograms of hybrid strain ganja reportedly worth Rs 15 crore. The contraband was intercepted while being smuggled into Mumbai from Thailand, with a suspect apprehended in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

Officials revealed that the operation was mounted following specific intelligence about an intended drug shipment bound for the city for New Year celebrations. The suspicious baggage, traced to a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok, was discovered at the Mumbai airport.

Additionally, in a separate bust on December 9, the NCB uncovered 489 grams of hydroponic ganja growing in a controlled environment and intercepted a parcel concealing 1.23 grams of Mescaline, reportedly linked to the Dark Web. Arrests have been made and further investigations are underway.

