Former Panchayat Secretary Sentenced for Misappropriation
A vigilance court in Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced Bijay Pradhan, a former gram panchayat secretary, to three years of imprisonment for misappropriating rice and cement. The court also fined Pradhan Rs 25,000. The investigation revealed the misappropriation of 198 quintals of rice and 64 bags of cement.
A vigilance court in Ganjam district, Odisha, has sentenced Bijay Pradhan, a former gram panchayat secretary, to three years in prison. The sentence comes after Pradhan was found guilty of misappropriating resources meant for public welfare schemes.
The case, which involved rice and cement intended for distribution under the Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana and National Food for Work Programme, was brought to light after a surprise stock check by a vigilance team on October 16, 2007.
Following a thorough investigation that involved the examination of 16 witnesses, the court, presided over by Special Judge Arun Kumar Sahoo, handed down the verdict and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. The misappropriated materials included 198 quintals of rice and 64 bags of cement.
