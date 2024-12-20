Terror Network Unveiled: Arrests in Murshidabad

In a significant crackdown, West Bengal Police arrested two suspected members of the terrorist outfit Ansar-al-Islam Bangladesh in the Murshidabad district. The arrests were made during a coordinated raid with Assam and Kerala police forces.

The Assistant Director General (ADG) Supratim Sarkar confirmed that pen drives and jihadi literature were seized from the two suspects, Abbas Ali and Minarul Sheikh. These individuals, part of a larger group, were allegedly planning to target regions across Bengal and the northeastern states.

Mursidabad is emerging as a critical transit route for such groups, facilitating subversive activities. The suspects were reportedly gathering weapons to execute attacks, fuelling fears of renewed instability in sensitive areas, police officials said.

