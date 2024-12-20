Terror Network Unveiled: Arrests in Murshidabad
West Bengal Police arrested two suspected members of terrorist outfit Ansar-al-Islam Bangladesh. The suspects were found with pen drives, jihadi literature, and fake IDs, indicating plans to destabilize regions in India. Murshidabad is suspected to be a transit route for such activities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, West Bengal Police arrested two suspected members of the terrorist outfit Ansar-al-Islam Bangladesh in the Murshidabad district. The arrests were made during a coordinated raid with Assam and Kerala police forces.
The Assistant Director General (ADG) Supratim Sarkar confirmed that pen drives and jihadi literature were seized from the two suspects, Abbas Ali and Minarul Sheikh. These individuals, part of a larger group, were allegedly planning to target regions across Bengal and the northeastern states.
Mursidabad is emerging as a critical transit route for such groups, facilitating subversive activities. The suspects were reportedly gathering weapons to execute attacks, fuelling fears of renewed instability in sensitive areas, police officials said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA Raids 16 Karnataka Locations in BJP Activist Murder Case
Drama Unfolds on Bollywood Set: Threats and Arrests!
ED raids 7 places in Ahmedabad, Mumbai; seize cash worth Rs 13.5 crore
ED seizes Rs1.88 Crore, jewellery worth 2.28 Crore during raids in multiple locations
Police conduct raids in Srinagar against suspects spreading 'malicious and seditious propaganda'