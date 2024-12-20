Left Menu

Muzaffarpur Police Files: A Breach of Trust?

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, over 100 police officers face legal action for retaining case documents after transfers, hindering investigations in 943 cases. FIRs have been filed against these officers under Section 316(5) of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. Many have ignored repeated return requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking development, over 100 police officers in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, are facing legal action for retaining vital case documents after their transfers. This move has significantly hindered investigations across 943 cases, as revealed by a senior district officer.

Rakesh Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarpur, confirmed that FIRs have been lodged at eight different police stations against 134 officers who failed to hand over crucial files after taking up new assignments. These cases are now delayed due to the missing documents.

Sources indicate that these officials moved to their new postings five to ten years ago, with many currently stationed in other districts. Repeated written requests from Muzaffarpur police to return the files have been ignored, leading to the booking of these officers under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita for criminal breach of trust by public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

