Crackdown on Terror: Property Seizure in Rajouri

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have seized property belonging to Zia-ul-Rehman, a Pakistan-based terror handler. Officials attached the 19 marlas of land in Budhal's Samote village under a court order. The operation was a joint effort by police and civil administration.

The police in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir took decisive action on Friday by attaching the property of Zia-ul-Rehman, a known Pakistan-based terror handler.

The seized property comprises 19 marlas of land located in the Samote village of Budhal, according to officials involved in the operation.

This seizure was executed under the orders of a court, with the operation being led by Superintendent of Police Kotranka, Wajahat Hussain, and Tehsildar Syed Sahil, alongside revenue authorities.

