Left Menu

Stranded Indian Workers Set for Homecoming from Libya

The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is actively working to assist a group of Indian workers who traveled to Libya without proper documents. Authorities are in contact with Libyan officials to secure exit permits and facilitate their return, while also providing necessary support to the workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:37 IST
Stranded Indian Workers Set for Homecoming from Libya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is diligently assisting a group of Indian workers who found themselves in Libya without the necessary documentation. The Ministry of External Affairs reported that efforts are underway to facilitate the workers' return home.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that the Indian Embassy is collaborating with Libyan authorities to obtain exit permits for the workers employed at a cement company in Libya. The workers, who reached Benghazi via Dubai, experienced complications due to lacking proper entry documentation.

In response to the situation, the embassy has mobilized community resources to provide essential support, including food and daily necessities. Charge d'Affaires in Tripoli has met with the affected workers, reaffirming ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure their safe return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024