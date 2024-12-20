Stranded Indian Workers Set for Homecoming from Libya

The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is diligently assisting a group of Indian workers who found themselves in Libya without the necessary documentation. The Ministry of External Affairs reported that efforts are underway to facilitate the workers' return home.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that the Indian Embassy is collaborating with Libyan authorities to obtain exit permits for the workers employed at a cement company in Libya. The workers, who reached Benghazi via Dubai, experienced complications due to lacking proper entry documentation.

In response to the situation, the embassy has mobilized community resources to provide essential support, including food and daily necessities. Charge d'Affaires in Tripoli has met with the affected workers, reaffirming ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure their safe return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)