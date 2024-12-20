Left Menu

Biden's Federal Court Milestone Surpasses Predecessor

President Joe Biden is poised to achieve his 235th federal judicial confirmation, surpassing his predecessor. This significant accomplishment underscores the Democratic focus on diversifying the judiciary with women, minorities, and public defenders. With Republicans soon taking control of the Senate, future judicial confirmations may shift in strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:32 IST
President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is on the verge of achieving his 235th judicial confirmation, surpassing the total secured by his predecessor, Donald Trump. This milestone reflects the Democrats' intense focus on federal courts following Trump's influential first term, during which he appointed three Supreme Court justices.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has scheduled votes for two California district judge nominees, which are likely to mark the final judicial confirmations of the year before a shift to a Republican-led Senate. Schumer aims to finish the voting process by the end of Friday. The first confirmation will equal Trump's record, and the second will surpass it.

President Biden and Senate Democrats concentrated on nominating women, minorities, and public defenders, aiming to diversify the judicial bench. A significant appointment includes Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African-American woman on the Supreme Court. The focus also included increasing the number of civil rights lawyers and public defenders in federal courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

