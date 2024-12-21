Left Menu

Tragic Fare Dispute: Cab Driver Stabbed to Death in Delhi

A cab driver in northeast Delhi was fatally stabbed by passengers over a fare dispute. The incident involved multiple individuals, including minors, and occurred late at night. The police investigation revealed that the ride was connected to a social gathering and the subsequent arrest of one suspect, Deepanshu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:40 IST
Tragic Fare Dispute: Cab Driver Stabbed to Death in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal fare dispute led to the death of a 26-year-old cab driver in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, according to police reports on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sandeep, was operating a taxi for Rapido when he suffered fatal stab wounds from a group of passengers on the night of December 17-18.

After a heated argument over a Rs 400 fare, Sandeep was attacked. CCTV footage and subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Deepanshu, revealing troubling details of the passengers' prior actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024