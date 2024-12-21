Tragic Fare Dispute: Cab Driver Stabbed to Death in Delhi

A brutal fare dispute led to the death of a 26-year-old cab driver in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, according to police reports on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Sandeep, was operating a taxi for Rapido when he suffered fatal stab wounds from a group of passengers on the night of December 17-18.

After a heated argument over a Rs 400 fare, Sandeep was attacked. CCTV footage and subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Deepanshu, revealing troubling details of the passengers' prior actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)