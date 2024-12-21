Tragic Fare Dispute: Cab Driver Stabbed to Death in Delhi
A cab driver in northeast Delhi was fatally stabbed by passengers over a fare dispute. The incident involved multiple individuals, including minors, and occurred late at night. The police investigation revealed that the ride was connected to a social gathering and the subsequent arrest of one suspect, Deepanshu.
A brutal fare dispute led to the death of a 26-year-old cab driver in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, according to police reports on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Sandeep, was operating a taxi for Rapido when he suffered fatal stab wounds from a group of passengers on the night of December 17-18.
After a heated argument over a Rs 400 fare, Sandeep was attacked. CCTV footage and subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Deepanshu, revealing troubling details of the passengers' prior actions.
