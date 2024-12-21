Global Pursuit: Unraveling the Lockbit Ransomware Network

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Russian-Israeli citizen Rostislav Panev over his alleged role in the Lockbit ransomware group. Panev, who was apprehended in Israel in August, is currently awaiting extradition to the U.S.

Panev's involvement with Lockbit began around 2019, and he continued his association until at least February 2024, during which the group became notorious for being one of the most active and destructive ransomware organizations worldwide. The DOJ reported that Lockbit's malicious activities affected over 2,500 victims across more than 120 countries.

The arrest follows guilty pleas from two other Russian members of the gang earlier this year and highlights global efforts to dismantle ransomware networks. Despite Lockbit's attempts to recover from law enforcement seizures, actions taken have been significantly damaging to its operations and reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)