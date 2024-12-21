Left Menu

Justice Served: Convictions in the Samuel Paty Case

France's anti-terrorism court has convicted eight people for their involvement in the 2020 beheading of teacher Samuel Paty. The verdict marked the end of a high-profile trial, with sentences ranging from 13 to 16 years. The case highlighted issues of free expression and secularism in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 03:47 IST
France's anti-terrorism court has found eight individuals guilty in the notorious 2020 beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, concluding a pivotal case that gripped the nation.

Paty, who was 47, fell victim to an Islamic extremist near his Paris school after showing Prophet Muhammad cartoons during a class on free expression. The perpetrator, 18-year-old Abdoullakh Anzorov, was killed by police shortly after.

The court's deliberation, marked by high emotion and intense security, resulted in stringent sentences, including 16-year terms for two accomplices. Paty's relatives expressed relief at the verdict, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the grave impact on French society and its values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

