Guilty Verdict and Jail Time for Gang-Related Violence

Visnu Suriamurthi, an Indian-origin man, was sentenced to six weeks in jail and fined for his involvement in gang violence in Singapore. He admitted to causing hurt to a rival gang member and a separate gambling offence. This incident links to a fatal brawl in August 2023.

Updated: 21-12-2024 06:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Visnu Suriamurthi, aged 28, of Indian origin, received a six-week jail sentence in Singapore on Thursday after pleading guilty to causing harm to a rival gang member. The court also imposed a SGD 2,000 fine for a separate illegal gambling offence, as reported by The Straits Times.

This case ties into a larger incident involving Visnu's associate, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, who stands accused of murdering 29-year-old Mohammad Isrrat Mohammad Ismail. The altercation took place outside the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall in Singapore's Orchard Road area at approximately 6 am on August 20, 2023.

District Judge Ong Luan Tze referenced Visnu's criminal history, noting his previous jail time for similar offences in 2022. She advised him to reflect on his future. To date, over ten individuals have appeared in court linked to the deadly brawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

