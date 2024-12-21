Panic in Gurdaspur: Investigating Mysterious Explosion-Like Sounds
An explosion-like sound heard near Wadala Bangar police station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district triggered panic, leading to a police investigation. This marks the third similar incident within a week. Senior police officials visited the site, but nothing suggesting an explosion was found. Investigation is ongoing.
A loud, explosion-like noise near the Wadala Bangar police station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district has sparked panic, as police have launched an investigation to uncover the source of the sound, officials reported on Saturday.
This incident is the third of its kind in the past week, with a similar event reported at Amritsar's Islamabad police station on December 17. Notably, no injuries were recorded from these incidents.
The sound was reported around 9:30 pm on Friday, prompting a swift response from senior law enforcement, including Gurdaspur SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Om Prakash. Although a shattered glass door and a nearby brick were found, officials have yet to confirm an explosion.
