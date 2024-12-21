Unveiling the Threat: Ansar-al-Islam's Target on the Siliguri Corridor

Law enforcement agencies have thwarted an alleged terror plot targeting a key corridor in India. Eight suspected members of Ansar-al-Islam, a Bangladesh-based terrorist outfit, were apprehended before they could carry out attacks aimed at destabilizing the 'Chicken's Neck' region, vital for connecting northeastern India with West Bengal.

The arrests followed coordinated efforts by the police forces of West Bengal, Kerala, and Assam. Evidence, including pen drives and jihadi literature, was seized from the suspects, revealing their plans to strike sensitive areas and possibly target prominent Hindu leaders.

According to ADG Supratim Sarkar, the group was allegedly forming sleeper cells in Murshidabad and Alipurduar, with connections to banned organizations in Bangladesh. Authorities are intensifying their investigations to prevent any future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)