Chaos at Christmas: Tragedy Strikes German Market

A devastating car-ramming incident at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany resulted in four fatalities and left more than 60 people injured. Authorities are delving into the background of a Saudi doctor, suspected to be the driver, who allegedly harbored sympathies with the far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi national residing in Germany for nearly two decades, was detained by police, who also searched his home. German authorities had been alerted by Saudi officials about his extremist views shared online, which posed a potential threat to peace and security.

This tragic event comes amidst heated discussions on migration and security policies, as Germany prepares for snap elections. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is arranging a visit to Magdeburg, while AfD's chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, expressed shock over the incident, calling for an end to such violence.

