In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian military forces have captured the village of Kostiantynopolske, located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a statement from the defense ministry on Saturday.

While this capture marks a notable advancement for Russian troops, the situation remains unverified by independent sources. Reuters reported that they could not independently confirm the ministry's claim at this time.

This event underscores the volatile and evolving nature of the Ukraine-Russia conflict as both sides continue to vie for control over strategic locations within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)