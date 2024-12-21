Left Menu

Strategic Victory: Capture of Kostiantynopolske

Russian forces claimed control over the village of Kostiantynopolske in Ukraine's Donetsk area. The announcement was made by Russia's defense ministry, although independent verification by Reuters was not possible. This development marks a significant event in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:56 IST
  • Russia

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian military forces have captured the village of Kostiantynopolske, located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a statement from the defense ministry on Saturday.

While this capture marks a notable advancement for Russian troops, the situation remains unverified by independent sources. Reuters reported that they could not independently confirm the ministry's claim at this time.

This event underscores the volatile and evolving nature of the Ukraine-Russia conflict as both sides continue to vie for control over strategic locations within the region.

