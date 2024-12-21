Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Arrests of Iranian Nationals

Iran has summoned the Swiss and Italian diplomats in Tehran following the U.S. arrest of two Iranian nationals charged with illegally exporting sensitive technology. The arrests relate to a drone attack in Jordan. Iran has denied involvement and protested against the arrests as violations of international law.

Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador and an Italian diplomat to address their concerns over the recent arrest of two Iranian nationals by the U.S., according to reports from Iranian media on Saturday.

The individuals, Mohammad Abedini and Mahdi Sadeghi, were charged with illegal exportation of sensitive technology linked to a drone attack in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three U.S. service members. While the U.S. attributed the attack to Iran-backed militants, Iran denied any involvement.

The Iranian foreign ministry called the arrests violations of international law and requested both diplomats to convey Iran's protest to their respective governments.

