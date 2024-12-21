Left Menu

Shock and Horror: Woman Tortured with Chilli Powder

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district has accused her neighbor, husband, and in-laws of horrific abuse, involving physical assault and inserting chili powder into her private parts. The alleged abuse, including accusations of molestation and torture, has prompted police action, although the accused are currently at large.

Rajgarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, where a woman has accused her neighbor, husband, and in-laws of horrific abuse. The local police have filed a case following the shocking allegations.

The incident reportedly occurred in a village within the limits of Karanwas police station on December 13. According to Biaora Sub Divisional Officer of Police Neha Gaur, the woman, a 32-year-old ASHA worker, reported being beaten and tortured by her in-laws.

Her complaint includes accusations of physical assault and appalling acts of humiliation involving a hot spatula and chili powder. Despite the severity of the allegations, the suspects remain at large, with police actively seeking their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

