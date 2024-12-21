Shock and Horror: Woman Tortured with Chilli Powder

A disturbing case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, where a woman has accused her neighbor, husband, and in-laws of horrific abuse. The local police have filed a case following the shocking allegations.

The incident reportedly occurred in a village within the limits of Karanwas police station on December 13. According to Biaora Sub Divisional Officer of Police Neha Gaur, the woman, a 32-year-old ASHA worker, reported being beaten and tortured by her in-laws.

Her complaint includes accusations of physical assault and appalling acts of humiliation involving a hot spatula and chili powder. Despite the severity of the allegations, the suspects remain at large, with police actively seeking their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)