German Chancellor Unites Nation After Christmas Market Tragedy
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Magdeburg to express condolences and support following a brutal attack at a Christmas market, which resulted in five deaths and over 200 injuries. The chancellor urged national unity in response to the tragedy.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to Magdeburg on Saturday, extending his condolences and support to the victims of a devastating Christmas market attack that claimed the lives of five people and injured over 200.
The horrific events resulted in almost 40 individuals being seriously injured, prompting the chancellor to express grave concern for their wellbeing. 'What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality,' Scholz stated.
In light of the tragedy, Scholz called for national unity and a collective stand against hate, reinforcing the importance of solidarity in the face of senseless violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Targeted Attack: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in NYC
"Everyone, regardless of party, will have to unite": Locket Chatterjee on rising violence in Bangladesh
Pakistan: Sindh United Party warns of eco devastation as protestors reject 6 new canals
Police scour New York for suspect two days after UnitedHealth executive gunned down
Whatever happening in Bangladesh not hidden from anyone: CM Adityanath