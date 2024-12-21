Controversy and Cooperation: Key Updates from Across Asia
The government modified election rules to limit public inspection of electronic records. Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala was cremated with state honors. Congress criticized the election rule change and plans protests against Amit Shah. India's forest cover increased by 1,445 sq km. ISRO and ESA agreed on cooperation in astronaut training.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has revised election rules, restricting public access to certain electronic documents, including CCTV footage, sparking backlash from the opposition Congress party. Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was honored with a state funeral in Sirsa district, while the Congress plans a weeklong protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Significantly, India's forest cover has grown by 1,445 sq km as per the latest government report. Meanwhile, ISRO and the European Space Agency have reached an agreement to collaborate on astronaut training and related mission activities, signaling strengthened ties in space exploration.
In business, a decision on reducing taxes for health and life insurance was postponed by the GST Council. Furthermore, domestic migration has declined due to improved economic opportunities nationwide, according to the Prime Minister's advisory council.
(With inputs from agencies.)
