Controversy and Cooperation: Key Updates from Across Asia

The Indian government has revised election rules, restricting public access to certain electronic documents, including CCTV footage, sparking backlash from the opposition Congress party. Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was honored with a state funeral in Sirsa district, while the Congress plans a weeklong protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Significantly, India's forest cover has grown by 1,445 sq km as per the latest government report. Meanwhile, ISRO and the European Space Agency have reached an agreement to collaborate on astronaut training and related mission activities, signaling strengthened ties in space exploration.

In business, a decision on reducing taxes for health and life insurance was postponed by the GST Council. Furthermore, domestic migration has declined due to improved economic opportunities nationwide, according to the Prime Minister's advisory council.

