Tragic Discovery: Brothers' Bodies Found in Assam
Two young brothers in Assam's Udalguri district were found dead after going missing. The prime suspect, a relative, has been detained, and the murder weapon was seized. The victims, Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were school students who vanished on their way to class.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:20 IST
In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of two brothers were discovered in Assam's Udalguri district after having gone missing a day prior, according to local police.
Authorities have detained the primary suspect, who is related to the victims, and seized the murder weapon. Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed the detainment and weapon recovery, noting that evidence collection is ongoing.
The victims, identified as Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were students of a local school in Tangla. They disappeared while en route to school on Friday, leading to a frantic search that culminated in the grim discovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
