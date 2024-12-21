Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Brothers' Bodies Found in Assam

Two young brothers in Assam's Udalguri district were found dead after going missing. The prime suspect, a relative, has been detained, and the murder weapon was seized. The victims, Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were school students who vanished on their way to class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:20 IST
Tragic Discovery: Brothers' Bodies Found in Assam
bodies
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of two brothers were discovered in Assam's Udalguri district after having gone missing a day prior, according to local police.

Authorities have detained the primary suspect, who is related to the victims, and seized the murder weapon. Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed the detainment and weapon recovery, noting that evidence collection is ongoing.

The victims, identified as Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were students of a local school in Tangla. They disappeared while en route to school on Friday, leading to a frantic search that culminated in the grim discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024