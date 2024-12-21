Tragic Discovery: Brothers' Bodies Found in Assam

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of two brothers were discovered in Assam's Udalguri district after having gone missing a day prior, according to local police.

Authorities have detained the primary suspect, who is related to the victims, and seized the murder weapon. Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed the detainment and weapon recovery, noting that evidence collection is ongoing.

The victims, identified as Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were students of a local school in Tangla. They disappeared while en route to school on Friday, leading to a frantic search that culminated in the grim discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)