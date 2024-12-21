Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at Timarpur Ashram: Allegations of Assault and Land Grabbing

An 89-year-old mahant in north Delhi's Timarpur area faces a rape accusation from his 51-year-old disciple, leading to a police case. The mahant, Raja Ram Das, counter-claims that the disciple and others attempted to illegally seize the ashram. Investigations into both allegations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:41 IST
An 89-year-old mahant has been accused of rape by his 51-year-old disciple in Delhi's Timarpur, prompting the police to file a case under section 376 of the IPC, according to law enforcement officials.

The complaint claims that Raja Ram Das, who oversees the Kabir Mandir in Timarpur, committed the alleged crime on April 14 at his ashram.

In a twist, Das has accused the woman and others of attempting to illegally take control of the religious site, with police confirming that both claims are under thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

