AIP Slams Baramulla MP's Exclusion as Democratic Violation

The Awami Itehad Party (AIP) has strongly criticized the exclusion of Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid from a key parliamentary session, labeling it a significant breach of democratic standards. This refusal has sparked concerns given the session's focus on constitutional debates, highlighting a democratically elected official's absence from Jammu and Kashmir.
Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, remains in Tihar Jail on charges related to terror funding, adding complexity to the issue. AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi described this exclusion as a 'blatant attack on democracy', spotlighting the paradox of denying an MP participation in debates centered on constitutional values while those very values emphasize representation.
Nabi argued that barring an MP from J-K, a region already facing trust issues, accentuates the gap between governmental promises and the on-ground democratic reality. AIP has called for swift actions to allow all elected officials to partake in their constitutional roles.
