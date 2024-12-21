Forgery Scandal Unveiled in Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment

In a significant development from Chhattisgarh, six individuals, including four police constables, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly engaging in forgery during the ongoing police recruitment drive in Rajnandgaon district. The accused, reportedly manipulating the selection process to favor certain candidates, include constables Yogesh Dhruve, Dharmraj Markam, Pushpa Chandravanshi, Paridhi, and two employees from a private tech firm, Pavan Sahu and Nuteshwari Dhruve.

The recruitment process, which kick-started on November 16 at the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 8th battalion premises, has technical backing from a Hyderabad-based firm. The incident came to light on December 17 when Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanupriya Thakur, overseeing a shot put event, filed a complaint after discovering forged scores and tampered recording equipment.

The revelations, supported by CCTV surveillance, mobile chats, and witness testimonies, have led to an ongoing investigation. The probe further intensified as a policeman, suspected of involvement, was found dead in an apparent suicide, noting that employees were scapegoated in the scandal while senior officers went unscathed, according to Superintendent Mohit Garg.

