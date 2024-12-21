Left Menu

Forgery Scandal Unveiled in Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment

Six individuals, including four police officers, were arrested for alleged forgery in Chhattisgarh's police recruitment drive. The investigation, initiated after irregularities were found in a candidate's scores, revealed tampering with technical equipment. A suspected involved officer was found dead, suspected to be a suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:21 IST
Forgery Scandal Unveiled in Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development from Chhattisgarh, six individuals, including four police constables, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly engaging in forgery during the ongoing police recruitment drive in Rajnandgaon district. The accused, reportedly manipulating the selection process to favor certain candidates, include constables Yogesh Dhruve, Dharmraj Markam, Pushpa Chandravanshi, Paridhi, and two employees from a private tech firm, Pavan Sahu and Nuteshwari Dhruve.

The recruitment process, which kick-started on November 16 at the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 8th battalion premises, has technical backing from a Hyderabad-based firm. The incident came to light on December 17 when Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanupriya Thakur, overseeing a shot put event, filed a complaint after discovering forged scores and tampered recording equipment.

The revelations, supported by CCTV surveillance, mobile chats, and witness testimonies, have led to an ongoing investigation. The probe further intensified as a policeman, suspected of involvement, was found dead in an apparent suicide, noting that employees were scapegoated in the scandal while senior officers went unscathed, according to Superintendent Mohit Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024