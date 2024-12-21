The Unyielding Legacy: Justice A N Grover's Impact

Attorney General R Venkataramani has underscored the importance of judicial integrity, asserting that a judge's resistance to temptation is pivotal in determining their place in the hierarchy of human values. His remarks came during the launch of 'The Unyielding Judge: The Life and Legacy of Justice A N Grover' by Gauri Grover.

The gathering also served as a homage to Justice Grover, who was part of the monumental 13-judge constitutional bench that delivered the 1973 Kesavananda Bharti case verdict. This ruling famously upheld the basic structure doctrine, preserving the Constitution's core by asserting that Parliament cannot abrogate it.

Venkataramani reflected on the weight of judicial decisions and the thought processes behind them, highlighting the judges' role in safeguarding the nation's liberty. The event also featured insights from Justice (retd) S K Katriar and former cabinet minister Salman Khurshid, enriching the discussion on constitutional history.

(With inputs from agencies.)