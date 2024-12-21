Left Menu

The Unyielding Legacy: Justice A N Grover's Impact

Attorney General R Venkataramani emphasized the significance of a judge's integrity at the book launch of 'The Unyielding Judge: The Life and Legacy of Justice A N Grover.' The event highlighted Justice Grover's role in the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharti case and the importance of upholding judicial values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:31 IST
The Unyielding Legacy: Justice A N Grover's Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Attorney General R Venkataramani has underscored the importance of judicial integrity, asserting that a judge's resistance to temptation is pivotal in determining their place in the hierarchy of human values. His remarks came during the launch of 'The Unyielding Judge: The Life and Legacy of Justice A N Grover' by Gauri Grover.

The gathering also served as a homage to Justice Grover, who was part of the monumental 13-judge constitutional bench that delivered the 1973 Kesavananda Bharti case verdict. This ruling famously upheld the basic structure doctrine, preserving the Constitution's core by asserting that Parliament cannot abrogate it.

Venkataramani reflected on the weight of judicial decisions and the thought processes behind them, highlighting the judges' role in safeguarding the nation's liberty. The event also featured insights from Justice (retd) S K Katriar and former cabinet minister Salman Khurshid, enriching the discussion on constitutional history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024