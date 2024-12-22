Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: Rs 20 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized

A significant drug bust in Assam's Cachar district resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 20 crore. The operation, led by the Special Task Force under IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta, captured a person with Yaba tablets and heroin. Sahil Ahmed Laskar was arrested on the spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 09:29 IST
In a major anti-drug operation, narcotics valued at Rs 20 crore have been seized in Assam's Cachar district, as per police reports on Sunday.

The Special Task Force, guided by IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta, conducted a successful early morning operation on Silcoori Road, confiscating Yaba tablets and heroin from an individual riding a motorcycle. The drugs included 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin, according to Mahanta.

The arrested suspect, Sahil Ahmed Laskar, now faces legal action. Known for its methamphetamine content, Yaba goes by various street names such as 'crazy medicine' and 'Nazi speed'. Authorities have taken custody of both the narcotics and the motorcycle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

