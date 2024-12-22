Major Drug Bust in Assam: Rs 20 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized

In a major anti-drug operation, narcotics valued at Rs 20 crore have been seized in Assam's Cachar district, as per police reports on Sunday.

The Special Task Force, guided by IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta, conducted a successful early morning operation on Silcoori Road, confiscating Yaba tablets and heroin from an individual riding a motorcycle. The drugs included 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin, according to Mahanta.

The arrested suspect, Sahil Ahmed Laskar, now faces legal action. Known for its methamphetamine content, Yaba goes by various street names such as 'crazy medicine' and 'Nazi speed'. Authorities have taken custody of both the narcotics and the motorcycle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)