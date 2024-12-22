Militant Suspect Nabbed in South 24 Parganas

A suspected militant member of the Tehreek e Mujahideen was arrested in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, according to a police report on Sunday.

Javed Munshi, linked to the outlawed group in Kashmir Valley, was apprehended near Canning Hospital by a joint force of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Bengal Police. The officer stated that Munshi visited his relatives in Canning town for personal reasons but was allegedly involved in subversive activities in Kashmir.

Tehreek e Mujahideen is reportedly managed from Pakistan, with connections to other militant groups in the region. Family members of Munshi, a resident of Srinagar, claimed ignorance of his alleged terror links. Further investigation into his connections is ongoing, and he will be presented at Alipore court for transit remand.

