Left Menu

Militant Suspect Nabbed in South 24 Parganas

A suspected militant member from Tehreek e Mujahideen in Kashmir was arrested in West Bengal. The suspect, Javed Munshi, allegedly involved in subversive activities, was apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir and Bengal police. His ties with terror outfits in Pakistan and Bangladesh are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:41 IST
Militant Suspect Nabbed in South 24 Parganas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected militant member of the Tehreek e Mujahideen was arrested in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, according to a police report on Sunday.

Javed Munshi, linked to the outlawed group in Kashmir Valley, was apprehended near Canning Hospital by a joint force of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Bengal Police. The officer stated that Munshi visited his relatives in Canning town for personal reasons but was allegedly involved in subversive activities in Kashmir.

Tehreek e Mujahideen is reportedly managed from Pakistan, with connections to other militant groups in the region. Family members of Munshi, a resident of Srinagar, claimed ignorance of his alleged terror links. Further investigation into his connections is ongoing, and he will be presented at Alipore court for transit remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024