Amit Shah's Promise: A Transformational Decade for Tripura
Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to present a comparative 'report card' of BJP versus CPI(M) governance in Tripura at the 2028 elections. He criticized the Left's long rule for Tripura's stagnation and highlighted BJP's achievements, including improved governance and the rehabilitation of Bru refugees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced plans to present a comprehensive report comparing the BJP's rule with the preceding CPI(M) regime in Tripura during the 2028 assembly elections.
During the National Cooperative Conference at Rabindra Bhavan, Shah criticized the Left Front's 35-year governance for keeping Tripura underdeveloped, claiming it only served CPI(M) members.
Highlighting BJP's achievements, he noted the successful rehabilitation of the Bru community and improvements in state governance, including a significant increase in piped water coverage since BJP assumed power in 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wayanad Landslide: Congress Slams Central and State Governments Over Rehabilitation
Kerala Government Under Fire Over Landslide Rehabilitation Funds
Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore: Paving the Path to Good Governance
Congress Slams Kerala Government Over Wayanad Rehabilitation Neglect
Delhi NGOs Demand Rehabilitation for Pakistani Hindu Refugees