India and Kuwait: Elevating Ties to a Strategic Partnership

India and Kuwait have elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, emphasizing cooperation in defense, trade, education, and more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Kuwaiti leaders to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, focusing on areas like pharmaceuticals, IT, and energy. Various MoUs were signed during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti leaders elevated the Indo-Kuwaiti relationship to a strategic partnership, marking significant progress in diplomatic ties.

The leaders signed key pacts focusing on defense, trade, and investment, while engaging in broad discussions to boost cooperation in technology and energy.

The visit emphasized the importance of people-to-people ties and saw India express interest in deepening relations with the GCC during Kuwait's presidency.

