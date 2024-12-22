India and Kuwait: Elevating Ties to a Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti leaders elevated the Indo-Kuwaiti relationship to a strategic partnership, marking significant progress in diplomatic ties.

The leaders signed key pacts focusing on defense, trade, and investment, while engaging in broad discussions to boost cooperation in technology and energy.

The visit emphasized the importance of people-to-people ties and saw India express interest in deepening relations with the GCC during Kuwait's presidency.

