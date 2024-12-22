Call for Restoration: Jammu & Kashmir's Pursuit of Statehood

The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) in Jammu and Kashmir has called on the Union government to expedite the restoration of statehood to the union territory. The GCC has raised concerns about the delay and highlighted the adverse effects of the existing 'dual control' governance system, which they describe as a form of diarchy.

The group underscored the unfairness faced by Jammu and Kashmir citizens due to the absence of a representative government over the past six years. They have urged the Union government to honor the democratic aspirations of the people by reinstating full statehood, emphasizing the accountability it would instill in the newly elected government.

Expressing faith in the commitments made by the country's Prime Minister and Home Minister, the GCC also called upon all political parties to unite in the demand for statehood restoration. The group comprises members from various fields, including law, academia, civil service, and business, signaling a broad-based push for statehood restoration.

