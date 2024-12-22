Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Strong Action Against Threats from Yemen's Houthis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's continued actions against Yemen's Houthis, accusing them of threatening global shipping and international order. This follows a missile attack from Yemen that caused injuries in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu urged Israelis to remain steadfast against threats from Iran's allied forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:21 IST
Netanyahu Vows Strong Action Against Threats from Yemen's Houthis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would persist with its actions against the Houthis in Yemen. Netanyahu accused the Houthis of posing a threat to global shipping and the international order.

This announcement came a day after a missile was fired from Yemen, landing in the Tel Aviv area and resulting in several mild injuries.

Netanyahu called for resilience among Israelis and emphasized that Israel would respond decisively to threats from Iran's regional allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024