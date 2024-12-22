Netanyahu Vows Strong Action Against Threats from Yemen's Houthis

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would persist with its actions against the Houthis in Yemen. Netanyahu accused the Houthis of posing a threat to global shipping and the international order.

This announcement came a day after a missile was fired from Yemen, landing in the Tel Aviv area and resulting in several mild injuries.

Netanyahu called for resilience among Israelis and emphasized that Israel would respond decisively to threats from Iran's regional allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)