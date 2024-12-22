Netanyahu Vows Strong Action Against Threats from Yemen's Houthis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's continued actions against Yemen's Houthis, accusing them of threatening global shipping and international order. This follows a missile attack from Yemen that caused injuries in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu urged Israelis to remain steadfast against threats from Iran's allied forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:21 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a recent statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would persist with its actions against the Houthis in Yemen. Netanyahu accused the Houthis of posing a threat to global shipping and the international order.
This announcement came a day after a missile was fired from Yemen, landing in the Tel Aviv area and resulting in several mild injuries.
Netanyahu called for resilience among Israelis and emphasized that Israel would respond decisively to threats from Iran's regional allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Houthis
- Yemen
- missile
- Tel Aviv
- Iran
- global shipping
- international order
- threats
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BPSC aspirant protest: Special Executive Magistrate says, "they will have to leave dharna-sthal"
IAEA chief: Iran poised to 'quite dramatically' increase stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium
Two held for duping Agniveer aspirants
Tadiran Telecom to invest USD 10 mn annually to manufacture IP phones in India
Iran, Russia, and Turkey Unite for Syrian Ceasefire