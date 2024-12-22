The Nuclear Dilemma: U.S.-Iran Tensions and Prospects for Diplomacy

The Biden administration has voiced concerns over Iran's potential nuclear ambitions, citing regional setbacks as a triggering factor. According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the risks are heightened following Israeli strikes on Iranian assets, leading some in Tehran to reconsider their nuclear strategy.

Sullivan has been briefing President-elect Donald Trump's team, emphasizing the potential for Iran to abandon its commitment to peaceful nuclear activity. This comes in light of Iran's expanded uranium enrichment efforts following Trump's withdrawal from an international nuclear deal.

With Iran's current vulnerability, there is a window for diplomacy, Sullivan suggests. Trump, taking office on January 20, might leverage this opportunity to secure a lasting nuclear agreement that addresses Iran's ambitions effectively.

