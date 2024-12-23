Manhunt in NYC: Subway Tragedy Sparks Urgent Action

New York City Police are actively searching for a suspect connected to the early morning death of a woman who was intentionally set on fire on a stationary subway train.

Officers discovered the woman ablaze following reports of smoke and commotion at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station. Emergency personnel declared the woman dead at the scene, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect is described as a male aged 25 to 30, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a dark knit hat with a red band, and brown boots. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information. The incident marks the second fatality on the New York subway system that day, prompting increased security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)