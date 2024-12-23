Left Menu

World Events Shaping Nations: Crisis and Conflict Unraveled

The latest international news includes a Brazilian plane crash killing ten, Trump's Panama Canal threats, huge protests in Belgrade, Israel's challenging hospital evacuation order in Gaza, a deliberate missile strike by Russia in Ukraine, Turkey's stance on Kurdish militants in Syria, a tragic German Christmas market attack, and accidents in Turkey and Brazil.

Updated: 23-12-2024 05:21 IST
In a tragic incident in Brazil, a small plane crashed into the commercial hub of Gramado, claiming the lives of all ten occupants, including the owner-pilot Luiz Claudio Galeazzi and his family. This shocking accident has left the nation mourning the loss.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump stirred controversy by suggesting the U.S. reclaim control over the Panama Canal, citing unreasonable fees imposed by Panama. His statement raises concerns over potential geopolitical tensions, especially with suggestions of Chinese influence in the region.

Mass protests erupted in Belgrade with citizens demanding accountability from President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. The unrest is fueled by a railway accident that claimed 15 lives, amplifying public dissatisfaction with the government's handling of infrastructure and safety policies.

