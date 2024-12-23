Left Menu

Tragedy in Pune: Fatal Truck Accident on Footpath

In Pune, Maharashtra, a truck accident claimed the lives of two children and a man, leaving six others injured. The truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath. The driver was detained, and police are investigating the incident, including checking for alcohol influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 08:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Pune, Maharashtra, a truck plowed through a group of people sleeping on a footpath, resulting in the deaths of two children and a man. The accident occurred around 12:30 am in the Wagholi area, according to local police.

The truck driver was promptly detained, and investigations are underway to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. Most of the victims were laborers, resting on the footpath near Kesnand Phata at the time of the accident, a senior police official reported.

The deceased have been identified as Vaibhavi Pawar, aged 1, Vaibhav Pawar, aged 2, and Vishal Pawar, aged 22. Six injured individuals have been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. Authorities are continuing their investigation into this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

