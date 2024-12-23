Left Menu

Kerala Congress (M) Challenges Controversial Forest Bill

Kerala Congress (M) leaders plan to meet with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to voice their opposition to the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill 2024. The party is concerned about provisions in the bill that could harm its traditional support base of settler farmers, raising tensions within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:32 IST
Kerala Congress (M) Challenges Controversial Forest Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Congress (M), a significant Left ally, is planning a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The leaders aim to express their dissatisfaction with certain provisions in the Forest (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Party representatives indicate that KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani MP, along with the party legislators, will seek a review of aspects they believe negatively impact settler farmers and forest fringe residents.

Notably, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will remain in Idukki for official duties. Concerns persist over provisions granting forest officials excessive arrest powers, which could erode KC(M)'s central Kerala support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024