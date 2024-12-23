Kerala Congress (M) Challenges Controversial Forest Bill
Kerala Congress (M) leaders plan to meet with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to voice their opposition to the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill 2024. The party is concerned about provisions in the bill that could harm its traditional support base of settler farmers, raising tensions within the party.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Congress (M), a significant Left ally, is planning a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The leaders aim to express their dissatisfaction with certain provisions in the Forest (Amendment) Bill 2024.
Party representatives indicate that KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani MP, along with the party legislators, will seek a review of aspects they believe negatively impact settler farmers and forest fringe residents.
Notably, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will remain in Idukki for official duties. Concerns persist over provisions granting forest officials excessive arrest powers, which could erode KC(M)'s central Kerala support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
