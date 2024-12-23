Neighbor Arrested for Molesting Minor in Thane

A 43-year-old man has been apprehended by police in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting a minor girl, authorities revealed on Monday.

The troubling incident unfolded on November 20 in Diva area, involving an eight-year-old girl left alone at home. The family, however, delayed filing the complaint by a month, with no explanation provided.

The suspect, reportedly a neighbor, is accused of inappropriate conduct with the young girl. Following a complaint filed by the victim's father, police swiftly arrested the man, charging him under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant POCSO Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)