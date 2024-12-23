Manipur's New Cadet Cohort: A Step Toward Unity

In a bid to foster unity and peace in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Monday that newly recruited police cadets from diverse communities will serve together as a team. The initiative aims to heal divisions in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Approximately 2,000 recruits have graduated from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, with a diverse representation from Meitei, Kuki, Naga, and other tribes. Singh, alongside Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, witnessed the graduation ceremony.

The Chief Minister highlighted the complexity of the ongoing law and order situation but expressed optimism about restoring peace. He also addressed the regional issue of illegal immigration by Bangladeshi nationals, emphasizing the need for a collective response from northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)