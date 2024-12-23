Punjab BJP Chief Rallies Around Amid Farmers' Agitation

Amid growing tensions over the farmers' protests in Punjab, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar has taken a stern stance against leaders from rival parties. On Monday, he condemned their lack of action regarding the hunger strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for 28 days at the Khanauri border.

Jakhar castigated rivals for seeming indifference to the critical health of 70-year-old Dallewal, describing this as playing with his life. Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher from the protesting unions accused the BJP of doing little to address key demands, particularly the legal assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Additionally, the Supreme Court's concern over Dallewal's condition has resulted in orders for immediate medical attention. With farmers stationed at border points since February 13, the tension underscores a pressing need for dialogue to address these longstanding agricultural grievances.

