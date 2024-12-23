Left Menu

Punjab BJP Chief Rallies Around Amid Farmers' Agitation

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticizes political indifference to Jagjit Singh Dallewal's 28-day hunger strike, urging resolution to farmers' legal MSP demands. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher challenges BJP's stance. The Supreme Court has expressed concern for Dallewal's critical health condition, pressing for urgent medical intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:36 IST
Punjab BJP Chief Rallies Around Amid Farmers' Agitation
Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tensions over the farmers' protests in Punjab, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar has taken a stern stance against leaders from rival parties. On Monday, he condemned their lack of action regarding the hunger strike of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for 28 days at the Khanauri border.

Jakhar castigated rivals for seeming indifference to the critical health of 70-year-old Dallewal, describing this as playing with his life. Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher from the protesting unions accused the BJP of doing little to address key demands, particularly the legal assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Additionally, the Supreme Court's concern over Dallewal's condition has resulted in orders for immediate medical attention. With farmers stationed at border points since February 13, the tension underscores a pressing need for dialogue to address these longstanding agricultural grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024