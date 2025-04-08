Grenade Attack at Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Controversy

A grenade attack at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar shocked the state early Tuesday. Unidentified persons threw a grenade, causing damage to the property but fortunately injuring no one. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.

Authorities linked the attack to a conspiracy involving Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A Special Director General of Police described it as a major plot aimed at creating communal tension in Punjab, with ongoing investigations into potential connections to Babbar Khalsa International.

The incident has ignited intense criticism from opposition parties towards the AAP government, with calls for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign. The chief minister is facing pressure over what opposition leaders describe as a collapse of law and order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)