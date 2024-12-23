Left Menu

Security Shake-up for Former Sri Lankan Presidents

The security detail for former Sri Lankan presidents has been restructured, replacing military with police personnel. This decision is part of austerity measures to save Rs 1,200 million annually, despite opposition concerns. The initiative is aligned with government policy to broadly ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Defense Ministry has announced a major change in the security arrangements for former presidents, effective from Monday evening. Military personnel previously assigned for their protection will be withdrawn, with only police officers now handling this responsibility.

This shift is part of a cost-cutting initiative that aims to save Sri Lankan Rs 1,200 million annually. The government clarified that 60 police personnel would suffice for each former president, opposing claims from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) that safety is compromised.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala stated the strategy aligns with national security goals. However, concerns rise as the police force faces shortages. The measure comes amid an economic crisis following the island nation's 2022 sovereign default, marking a historical first since 1948 independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

