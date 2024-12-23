Security Shake-up for Former Sri Lankan Presidents

The Sri Lankan Defense Ministry has announced a major change in the security arrangements for former presidents, effective from Monday evening. Military personnel previously assigned for their protection will be withdrawn, with only police officers now handling this responsibility.

This shift is part of a cost-cutting initiative that aims to save Sri Lankan Rs 1,200 million annually. The government clarified that 60 police personnel would suffice for each former president, opposing claims from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) that safety is compromised.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala stated the strategy aligns with national security goals. However, concerns rise as the police force faces shortages. The measure comes amid an economic crisis following the island nation's 2022 sovereign default, marking a historical first since 1948 independence.

