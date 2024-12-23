Left Menu

Kremlin Plans North Korean Role in Red Square Parade

Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov suggested North Korean soldiers are likely to join the Moscow Red Square parade next year. Ukraine alleges these soldiers have engaged against its forces in Russia's Kursk region. Meanwhile, Putin and Kim Jong Un have cemented a strategic partnership, including mutual defense commitments.

Updated: 23-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov has indicated the potential participation of North Korean soldiers in next year's Moscow Red Square parade, a commemoration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. This development follows accusations from Ukraine that North Korean soldiers have been involved in conflicts against Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, a claim Moscow has yet to confirm.

The announcement comes in the context of strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' during a meeting in Pyongyang. The agreement includes a mutual defense clause ensuring immediate military support if either nation encounters armed aggression.

As the international community scrutinizes this growing alliance, the potential involvement of North Korean troops in Russian military events highlights the evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region. The Kremlin's silence on the presence of North Korean soldiers on Russian soil adds further intrigue to this complex relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

