Kremlin Plans North Korean Role in Red Square Parade

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov has indicated the potential participation of North Korean soldiers in next year's Moscow Red Square parade, a commemoration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. This development follows accusations from Ukraine that North Korean soldiers have been involved in conflicts against Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, a claim Moscow has yet to confirm.

The announcement comes in the context of strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' during a meeting in Pyongyang. The agreement includes a mutual defense clause ensuring immediate military support if either nation encounters armed aggression.

As the international community scrutinizes this growing alliance, the potential involvement of North Korean troops in Russian military events highlights the evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region. The Kremlin's silence on the presence of North Korean soldiers on Russian soil adds further intrigue to this complex relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)