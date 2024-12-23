Extended Custody in Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

A Maharashtra court has prolonged the police custody of three individuals accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder investigation until January 6, according to officials.

Santosh Deshmukh, who was the sarpanch of Massajog village, faced abduction and murder on December 9. Key suspects Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, and Pratik Ghule were presented by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Kaij court, which made this decision.

Officials stated a fourth suspect, Vishnu Chate, remains detained until December 27. The CID plans to request further custody, while three others implicated in the case remain at large.

