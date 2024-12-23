Left Menu

A Political Showdown: Civic Battles and Governance Tensions in Delhi

As Delhi Assembly elections near, tensions escalate between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over civic infrastructure and public services. Saxena criticizes AAP's neglect, while Kejriwal assures problem-solving efforts. The ongoing dispute underscores broader governance issues and political maneuvering ahead of elections.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:19 IST
  India

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, the clash between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has intensified, centering on the state of civic amenities in the capital.

Saxena accused Kejriwal's government of neglecting critical civic infrastructure over the past decade, highlighting issues in areas like Rangpuri Pahari and Kiradi, and criticized delays in addressing problems such as Yamuna pollution. In response, Kejriwal's party accused the BJP in Haryana of exacerbating the Yamuna issue.

The exchange not only highlights the continued rift between Delhi's elected government and the LG's office but also underscores both parties' efforts to showcase their governance capabilities ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

