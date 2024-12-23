Amit Shah Calls for New Intelligence Strategy: Tackling Modern Threats

In a call to action, Home Minister Amit Shah has urged central agencies to evolve their intelligence strategies by incorporating offensive measures and collaborating with friendly nations to identify anti-India networks. Shah stressed the inadequacy of merely sharing intelligence, pointing out the necessity for receiving critical information in return.

Shah delivered these remarks during the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture, where he underscored the new era of security threats including cyberattacks, information warfare, and the manipulation of technology for misinformation. He called for increased vigilance against evolving threats, such as attacks on critical infrastructure and the radicalisation of youth.

The home minister advocated for out-of-the-box solutions to modern security challenges, emphasizing the importance of adapting intelligence mechanisms to tackle issues like cryptocurrency misuse and cyber espionage. He asserted the need for a robust infrastructure to counteract these threats, while stressing timely threat identification to maintain societal trust and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)