Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for New Intelligence Strategy: Tackling Modern Threats

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for a new intelligence coordination strategy that includes offensive measures. He highlighted emerging challenges like cyberattacks, fake news, and the misuse of technology, urging agencies to adapt with innovative methods to ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:28 IST
Amit Shah Calls for New Intelligence Strategy: Tackling Modern Threats
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to action, Home Minister Amit Shah has urged central agencies to evolve their intelligence strategies by incorporating offensive measures and collaborating with friendly nations to identify anti-India networks. Shah stressed the inadequacy of merely sharing intelligence, pointing out the necessity for receiving critical information in return.

Shah delivered these remarks during the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture, where he underscored the new era of security threats including cyberattacks, information warfare, and the manipulation of technology for misinformation. He called for increased vigilance against evolving threats, such as attacks on critical infrastructure and the radicalisation of youth.

The home minister advocated for out-of-the-box solutions to modern security challenges, emphasizing the importance of adapting intelligence mechanisms to tackle issues like cryptocurrency misuse and cyber espionage. He asserted the need for a robust infrastructure to counteract these threats, while stressing timely threat identification to maintain societal trust and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024