Left Menu

Jharkhand's Stand Against Corruption: CM Soren's Firm Directive

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, emphasizing strict actions against such malpractice. Flying squads from the anti-corruption bureau will monitor block-level offices. Soren addressed issues with land disputes and digital manipulation, urging steps to curb corruption in mutation processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:57 IST
Jharkhand's Stand Against Corruption: CM Soren's Firm Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm move against corruption, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emphasized his government's zero-tolerance policy, warning that strict measures will be enforced against any officials caught in corrupt practices.

During a meeting with officials, Soren announced the deployment of anti-corruption bureau flying squads to scrutinize block-level and other offices, aiming to reduce malpractice.

Soren expressed concern over numerous complaints about land disputes and corruption in circle offices, particularly during mutation processes, urging immediate action against culpable officers and land brokers manipulating documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024