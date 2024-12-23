Jharkhand's Stand Against Corruption: CM Soren's Firm Directive

In a firm move against corruption, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emphasized his government's zero-tolerance policy, warning that strict measures will be enforced against any officials caught in corrupt practices.

During a meeting with officials, Soren announced the deployment of anti-corruption bureau flying squads to scrutinize block-level and other offices, aiming to reduce malpractice.

Soren expressed concern over numerous complaints about land disputes and corruption in circle offices, particularly during mutation processes, urging immediate action against culpable officers and land brokers manipulating documents.

