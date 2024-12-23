Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Constable Killed in Hit-and-Run

A police constable, Yaduveer Singh, died after a hit-and-run accident near Pentha village. Singh was on his way to work at the Govardhan police station when an unknown vehicle struck his motorcycle. Although rushed to a health center, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are seeking the vehicle involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:30 IST
Tragic Accident: Constable Killed in Hit-and-Run
Constable
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable tragically lost his life on Monday after an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle from behind near Pentha village in the jurisdiction of the Govardhan police station, officials have reported. The victim, identified as Constable Yaduveer Singh, was en route to his duty station when the accident transpired.

According to Vinod Babu Misra, the Station House Officer of Govardhan police station, the 35-year-old constable was immediately transported to the community health center in Govardhan following the collision. Sadly, Singh succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

The deceased, hailing from Kumher village in Rajasthan, was remembered as a dedicated officer. Authorities are actively investigating to locate the vehicle responsible for the fatal hit-and-run, said the SHO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024