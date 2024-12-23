Tragic Accident: Constable Killed in Hit-and-Run
A police constable, Yaduveer Singh, died after a hit-and-run accident near Pentha village. Singh was on his way to work at the Govardhan police station when an unknown vehicle struck his motorcycle. Although rushed to a health center, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are seeking the vehicle involved.
A police constable tragically lost his life on Monday after an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle from behind near Pentha village in the jurisdiction of the Govardhan police station, officials have reported. The victim, identified as Constable Yaduveer Singh, was en route to his duty station when the accident transpired.
According to Vinod Babu Misra, the Station House Officer of Govardhan police station, the 35-year-old constable was immediately transported to the community health center in Govardhan following the collision. Sadly, Singh succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.
The deceased, hailing from Kumher village in Rajasthan, was remembered as a dedicated officer. Authorities are actively investigating to locate the vehicle responsible for the fatal hit-and-run, said the SHO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
