Man Arrested for Gold Heist in Mumbai's Girgaon

A man, Chandrabhan Patel, was arrested for allegedly stealing gold bars worth Rs 2.40 crore from an office in Girgaon, Mumbai. The theft was reported by a 65-year-old businessman after his office was broken into and three gold bars and some cash were stolen. The stolen property has been recovered.

Updated: 23-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of gold bars worth Rs 2.40 crore from an office located in Mumbai's Girgaon area, authorities announced Monday.

Identified as Chandrabhan Patel, a 36-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, the accused allegedly broke into the establishment and made off with three one-kilogram gold bars and additional cash.

The crime surfaced on December 18, when a 65-year-old businessman reported the break-in to the V P Road Police Station. Following a swift investigation, Patel, who was reportedly selling fabric in the CP Tank area, has been apprehended and the stolen items recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

