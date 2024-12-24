Israel's Targeted Strikes: A New Threat to Houthis

In a striking revelation, Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, confirmed Israel's role in the assassination of Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, last summer. The acknowledgment, marking a significant disclosure, coupled with threats toward Houthi leadership in Yemen, positions Israel's defense strategy in stark focus on regional adversaries.

During his Monday speech, Katz emphasized Israel's past actions against key figures within Iran-backed alliances, including those in Hamas, Hezbollah, and support for the fall of Syria's Bashar Assad. His statements signaled a steadfast commitment to utilizing similar tactics against the Houthis.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have consistently targeted Israel with missiles and drones, escalating tensions. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes in Yemen. Katz assured that these measures would persist until the missile threat diminishes, vowing to 'cut off the head of the leadership.'

(With inputs from agencies.)