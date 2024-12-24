Left Menu

Israel's Targeted Strikes: A New Threat to Houthis

Israel's defense minister has confirmed Israel's involvement in the assassination of Hamas' leader, Ismail Haniyeh, last year. Israel now threatens similar action against Houthi leaders in Yemen due to ongoing missile attacks. Minister Katz highlighted past successful strikes against regional adversaries and vowed to intensify pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-12-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 02:19 IST
Israel's Targeted Strikes: A New Threat to Houthis
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a striking revelation, Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, confirmed Israel's role in the assassination of Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, last summer. The acknowledgment, marking a significant disclosure, coupled with threats toward Houthi leadership in Yemen, positions Israel's defense strategy in stark focus on regional adversaries.

During his Monday speech, Katz emphasized Israel's past actions against key figures within Iran-backed alliances, including those in Hamas, Hezbollah, and support for the fall of Syria's Bashar Assad. His statements signaled a steadfast commitment to utilizing similar tactics against the Houthis.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have consistently targeted Israel with missiles and drones, escalating tensions. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes in Yemen. Katz assured that these measures would persist until the missile threat diminishes, vowing to 'cut off the head of the leadership.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024