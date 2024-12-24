Left Menu

CFIUS Stalls Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition

CFIUS has stalled its decision on the national security risks related to Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel, lacking consensus. The review board communicated its findings to the White House, leaving the deal's future uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 05:12 IST
CFIUS Stalls Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has reported to the White House its inability to reach a consensus regarding the national security implications of Nippon Steel's intended acquisition of U.S. Steel. This impasse, highlighted by the Washington Post on Monday, places the future of the merger in question.

The high-level review board, tasked with scrutinizing the deal's potential risks, submitted its final evaluation to the government late Monday. The Washington Post's report, which cites two anonymous sources knowledgeable about the proceedings, suggests a significant roadblock in the proposed corporate transaction.

While the conclusions of the CFIUS were shared with the executive branch, the lack of consensus among its members poses a challenge to advancing the acquisition process. The uncertainty now hangs over what could have been a major industry shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024