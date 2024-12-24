Left Menu

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel has not received updates from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment about the security risks related to its proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel. According to The Washington Post, CFIUS is reportedly unable to reach a consensus on the deal, leaving its future uncertain.

Updated: 24-12-2024 05:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Nippon Steel announced on Monday that it has yet to receive any updates from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) regarding the potential national security implications of its proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel.

This development follows a report by The Washington Post, published the same day, which cited two unnamed sources claiming CFIUS has struggled to form a consensus on the matter.

The lack of a clear stance from CFIUS leaves the future of the acquisition uncertain, fueling speculation about the potential national security concerns and political complexities involved in the cross-border deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

