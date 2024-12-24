Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel announced on Monday that it has yet to receive any updates from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) regarding the potential national security implications of its proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel.

This development follows a report by The Washington Post, published the same day, which cited two unnamed sources claiming CFIUS has struggled to form a consensus on the matter.

The lack of a clear stance from CFIUS leaves the future of the acquisition uncertain, fueling speculation about the potential national security concerns and political complexities involved in the cross-border deal.

